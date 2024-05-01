Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (May 2-4, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: From carnivals to marathons, the first weekend for the month of May is packed with interesting events.

Here's a list of fun and exciting activities you can enjoy doing this weekend in and around Doha.

Baraha luxury classic cars exhibition 2024

On until May 3, 2024

From 10am to 10pm

Msheireb Downtown

Blending with Msheireb downtown's location, this second edition of Baraha luxury cars exhibition takes you on a journey between modernity, heritage, and mechanical antiques.

The exhibition showcases classic masterpieces such as the 1957 Red Chevrolet Corvette, 1970 Maserati Ghibli Coupe 4.7L,1969 Mercedes 220 SE and much more!

For more details click here!

Al Samriya Challenge 2024 May 3, 2024

Al Samriya Estate (Farm), Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Museum

This challenge is a timed-event run on a 3.3km route inside the farm. Athletes can complete as many loops as possible within the stipulated time. There will be 3 different timed events (90-min, 60-min and 30-min) for adults, one event (10-min) for juniors and an 800M race for mini kids.

Book your ticket here to join the challenge!

Wings For Life world run May 5, 2024

Starts at 2pm

Khalifa international stadium running track

A unique race where competitors will race side by side to keep ahead of the Virtual Catcher Car, that takes off 30 minutes after the start at 14 km/h and steadily increases its speed until the last athletes have been caught. 100% of all donations and the entry fees go directly into spinal cord research projects.

The event is accessible via an entry fee of 28 dollars.

Register here to participate!

Arab 'Design now' Exhibition

On till May 5, 2024

M7 Msheireb

Working across themes of material and visual culture and expression, environmental and innovative use of materials, and considerations of technique, detail, pattern, and aesthetic, the exhibition highlights design excellence from across the region of the Levant, the Gulf, and North Africa.

Looking beyond a globalized or imported design language, the exhibition is a reflection on what it means to create in our region today.

To attend book your ticket here

'QAWS' shelter open day May 4, 2024

From 2pm to 7pm

QAWS new location between Umm Ash Shubrum and Al Sahla Al Shamaliya

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Qatar Animal Welfare Society (QAWS) is having an open day where everyone is welcome to attend!

There will be puppies to play with, cats to cuddle and dogs to walk. The farm animals will be waiting to see everyone and there will be lots of activities as well as merchandise and refreshments available for purchase.

The entry is free but it's recommended to bring a birthday/anniversary gift to help the rescued animals

AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 May 2-3, 2024

Starts at 6:30pm

Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium and Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium

Don't miss the big football matches of the AFC U23 Asian Cup this Friday! The two finalists Japan and Uzbekistan will play for the top spot at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at 6:30pm.

Meanwhile Indonesia will meet Iraq for third position on Thursday at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, with the winner set to get Asia's third Olympic berth.

The losing side will face African side Guinea in a playoff for a possible fourth slot.

For match highlights and updates click here!

Qetaifan Island North Aquathlon race May 4, 2024

Meryal Waterpark

An event for men only, Aquathlon is a multi-sport 1 to 5km race that consists of swimming and the competitor concludes the race with running.

The competitor competes to finish the race as quickly as possible, including the transition stage between swimming and running.

Enjoy exploring the newest tourist Islands in Qatar by joining the Aquathlon race!

For more information click here!

Bob Marley's 'The Wailers' Concert performance May 2, 2024

Doha Golf Club

The legendary reggae band, The Wailers will be performing on May 2 at the Doha Golf Club.

"Experience the magic of The Wailers' timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley's vast musical creations in a truly unforgettable set," said the organisers Mayfair Hospitality, adding that the band will perform the entirety of the“Legend” album as part of their 40th-anniversary tour.

With this tour, the band marks another milestone this year; the release of the much-awaited biopic "Bob Marley: One Love."

For tickets click here!

Palestinian Cultural Heritage Festival 2024 On until May 4, 2024

From 4pm to 11pm

Katara Cultural Village, South Side

This cultural event is dedicated to highlight the Palestinian culture among residents and citizens in the country and to give a glance into its rich tradition and history!

Visitors can enjoy the traditional Palestinian cuisine with delicious indigenous meals. Organised under the auspices of Palestinian Embassy in country, one could even get a chance to meet and connect with prominent Palestinian figures from all around the globe and learn about their history and interesting stories.

For more information click here!

Ramp Rush show May 2-4, 2024

Starts at 5pm, 6:30pm, and 8:30pm

Mall of Qatar, Oasis Stage

Prepare to witness the Ramp Rush skateboarding show at the Mall of Qatar.

Skilled skateboarders will showcase their talents with impressive flips, twists, and jumps, demonstrating their creativity and mastery of the sport.

This event promises to be an engaging display of athleticism and excitement, sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the thrill of the Ramp Rush skateboarding challenge firsthand.