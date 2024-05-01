New To The Market - Life Sciences Ipos (Nasdaq: MNDR) (NYSE: PACS) (Nasdaq: CTNM)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks - all recent IPO's.

According to BNNBloomberg - "The US presidential election in November is set to have an impact on the re-awakening market for initial public offerings, squeezing the number of weeks available this year for companies to go public."

"The potential for an outsized election-year slowdown comes as IPOs are back to a steady clip following an extended drought. Companies this year have raised more than $13.7 billion on US exchanges, lapping the amount raised in the same period in 2023.,

Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq:MNDR ) Ranked #41 in Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our MaNaDr platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care.

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS ) is a holding company investing in post-acute healthcare facilities, professionals, and ancillary services. Founded in 2013, PACS is one of the largest post-acute platforms in the United States. Its independent subsidiaries operate over 200 post-acute care facilities across nine states serving over 20,000 patients daily.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq:CTNM ) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel, oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications with high unmet need. Contineum is focused on targeting biological pathways associated with specific clinical impairments, that the Company believes, once modulated, can demonstrably impact the course of disease. The Company has a pipeline of internally-developed programs to address multiple NI&I disorders, including PIPE-791, an LPA1 receptor antagonist, in Phase 1 clinical trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis, and PIPE-307, a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in a Phase 2 clinical trial for relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis. Contineum is developing PIPE-307 in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines.

UL Solutions Inc . (NYSE:ULS ) A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future.

Massimo Group (Nasdaq:MAMO ) offers some of the most beloved and highly valued UTVs, off-road vehicles, and road vehicles in the industry. At the same time, it provides custom customers with the highest level of high-power electric engine units in the industry, and is the first yacht manufacturer in the United States to provide high-power electric engines. It has very successful marketing and management experience in UTV utility terrain vehicles, ATV and V Bike sharing bikes in the US market. MASSIMO is also developing electric versions of its driverless cars, golf carts and pontoon boats.

