Cannabis Stocks In Play - IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Makes NASDAQ Top Gainers List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE: IMCC) (NASDAQ: IMCC ), a leading medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Germany.

The stock is trading at $1.1350, up 0.2750 for a win of over 31%, with a high of $130.75.

The stock had volume of over 38 Million shares at the time of this report, compared to average volume of 770,000.

Most of the big name cannabis stocks are down in today's trading session following yesterday's rally on news of DEA reclassification.

IM Cannabis Corp will report operational and financial results for the first quarter 2024 ended March 31, 2024, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, before the market opens.

IMC is an international cannabis company that provides premium cannabis products to medical patients in Israel and Germany, two of the largest medical cannabis markets. The Company has recently exited operations in Canada to pivot its focus and resources to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in its highest value markets, Israel and Germany. The Company leverages a transnational ecosystem powered by a unique data-driven approach and a globally sourced product supply chain. With an unwavering commitment to responsible growth and compliance with the strictest regulatory environments, the Company strives to amplify its commercial and brand power to become a global high-quality cannabis player.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through its commercial relationship with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., which imports and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms, distribution center, and logistical hubs in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMC products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it distributes cannabis to pharmacies for medical cannabis patients. Until recently, the Company also actively operated in Canada through Trichome Financial Corp and its wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company has exited operations in Canada and considers these operations discontinued.

News:

Research more cannabis stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.