(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Tex Cycle Partners with Evolusi Bersatu to Launch Sabah's First Integrated Scheduled Waste Management Facility



KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Apr 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad

(“Tex Cycle” or the“Group”), an established waste management and recycling solutions provider, is pleased to announce the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, Tex Cycle Sdn. Bhd. (“TCSB”) has partnered with Evolusi Bersatu Sdn Bhd (“Evolusi Bersatu”) to launch Sabah's first integrated scheduled waste management facility.

From L-R

1. Ms. Geraldine Hii Siaw Wei, Executive Director Tex Evolusi Waste Management Sdn Bhd & Group CFO Of Tex Cycle TECHNOLOGY (M) BERHAD

2. Mr Lee Hai Peng,

Executive Director Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad

3. Datuk Keh Chuan Seng, Executive Chairman Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad

4. Haji Muhamad Bin Haji Tolling,

Managing Director Of Tex Evolusi Waste Management Sdn Bhd

5. YB Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship (representing YAB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Bin Haji Noor, Chief Minister of Sabah)

6. Ybhg Datuk Seri Chiau Beng Teik, Executive Chairman, Chin Hin Group Berhad

7. Ybhg Datuk Harun Bin Ismail, CEO, Sabah Oil & Gas Development Corporation (SOGDC)

8. Mr Terry Biusing, Director, OGSE & Corporate, SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd

9. Mr. Gary Dass, Executive Director Tex Evolusi Waste Management Sdn Bhd & Group CEO Of Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad

Tex Cycle Sdn Bhd, licensed by the Department of Environment Malaysia, specialises in sustainable solutions for scheduled waste management. The Company ensures compliance and sustainability through advanced recycling and recovery methods across multiple industries throughout Malaysia. Evolusi Bersatu, primarily involved in the oil and gas sector (onshore maintenance, modification, and construction) in Sabah, complements this landscape by offering its network and local expertise.

The official inauguration took place at the Hilton Hotel, Kota Kinabalu, in the presence of YAB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji bin Haji Noor, Chief Minister of Sabah, highlighting the significance of this milestone in promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth in the region.

The new facility, developed by Tex Evolusi Waste Management Sdn Bhd (“JV”), a joint venture between Tex Cycle Sdn Bhd and Evolusi Bersatu Sdn Bhd, is designed to complement existing scheduled waste management providers. It prioritises a locally centered waste treatment process, aiming to reduce costs and emissions while ensuring legal compliance and environmental responsibility, as opposed to sending waste to Semenanjung for processing. Additionally, the facility is tailored to serve various industries and offers comprehensive waste management solutions, especially in the oil and gas sector.

"With the launch of this integrated scheduled waste management facility, we are promoting sustainable and responsible waste management. This initiative is a significant milestone in our commitment to protecting the environment and contributing to the well-being of our communities. It also aligns with Sabah's broader efforts in creating over 150 job opportunities and conserving our natural resources. Through innovative approaches like the cradle-to-cradle concept and our advanced recovery and recycling technologies, we aim to maximise resource efficiency while minimizing environmental impact," remarked Tuan Haji Muhamad bin Haji Tolling, Managing Director of Tex Evolusi Waste Management Sdn. Bhd.

Tex Evolusi Waste Management Sdn Bhd is excited to invest in this facility, which represents a substantial capital commitment of RM100.0 million, to usher in a new era for waste management in Sabah, which is expected to start construction in 2nd Half of 2024, and to be fully operational by Q4 2025. This significant investment underscores the company's dedication to fostering industry development in the region while creating employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers. The facility's innovative practices and advanced technologies are set to establish new benchmarks for waste management, paving the way for further exploration into other waste management areas, including municipal waste.

The facility's overarching vision resonates with Sabah's commitment to sustainable development goals, particularly in the realm of scheduled waste management. It is dedicated to mitigating environmental risks posed by scheduled waste and safeguarding the state's pristine natural environment for future generations. Through proactive advocacy and strategic collaboration, the initiative aims to instill a culture of environmental responsibility specifically tailored to scheduled waste management practices across various industries operating in Sabah.

YAB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji bin Haji Noor, the Chief Minister of Sabah, praised the launch of the integrated scheduled waste management facility, stating, "This facility represents a significant step in our journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable Sabah. By prioritising environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors alongside economic growth, we are creating a pathway for a brighter, greener future for the state. This initiative not only aligns with our Sabah Maju Jaya vision, but it also supports our commitment to fostering sustainable practices across industries. We believe it will attract more foreign investors who share our ESG values."

The successful establishment of this pioneering scheduled waste management facility owes much to the collaborative efforts of local governments and key stakeholders. Their invaluable contributions have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. Tex Evolusi Waste Management Sdn Bhd is fully committed to leveraging this success by further fostering partnerships and collaborations with stakeholders, with a primary aim of consolidating its position as a comprehensive waste management solution provider. Beyond its economic impact through job creation for skilled and semi-skilled workers, the facility also underscores a commitment to environmental stewardship by mitigating environmental risks.