Russian Domain, Arabic Word: What Initial Probe Suggests In Delhi Schools Hoax Bomb Threats (Roundup)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Panic swept across Delhi and the NCR as 131 schools in the national capital, five in Gurugram, and three in Noida and Greater Noida were compelled to evacuate their students following threatening emails suggesting the presence of explosives on their premises on Wednesday.

The situation escalated rapidly as police stations in Delhi and its neighbouring areas were inundated with PCR calls from the schools, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies. Fire brigades were put on high alert, and police units from across the city rushed to the schools in distress.

In a frenzied rush, parents scrambled from their homes to ensure the safety of their children.

As a precautionary measure, police swiftly cordoned off the areas surrounding each school before commencing thorough search operations. While younger students were reunited with their parents, senior students were permitted to return home under the watchful eye of police.

Despite extensive efforts by bomb disposal squads and police teams, no explosives were found during the meticulous searches. By 11 a.m., police and other agencies were confident that the threats were unfounded and declared the situation a hoax.

Officials said that the threatening emails which prompted heightened security measures across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday originated from a Russian domain.

The email address used, ..., indicated its Russian origin. However, officials clarified that the Russian origin of the email address could be confirmed as the perpetrators may have used a masked IP address.

Investigations revealed that all schools received the emails from a single IP address, likely masked using a VPN connection. The use of the Arabic word 'Sawariim', meaning clashing of swords and associated with ISIS propaganda, raised concerns.

Yet, officials deemed it improbable that ISIS was involved, suggesting that perpetrators often mimic ISIS signatures to lend credibility to threats.

The emails, sent around 5:30 a.m., contained a verse from a holy book followed by the ominous declaration of explosive devices within the schools. The case has been handed over to the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, renowned for its expertise in cybercrime investigations.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that over 80 calls were received from across the city by the fire department regarding bombs in the schools.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said that there is no cause for alarm. "It seems to be a hoax call. Delhi Police and security agencies are following standard protocols and taking appropriate measures," the MHA said in a statement.

"Some schools of Delhi received E-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol. Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace," the Delhi Police said on X.

According to information gathered by IANS from different police districts, as many as 24 schools received the threat email in East Delhi, West Delhi (21), South Delhi (15), Shahdara (22), Southwest Delhi (8), Dwarka (8), Rohini (5), two in North Delhi and one in North East Delhi. The figures from the rest of the districts were yet to be confirmed.

Delhi Police's Special Cell has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals under sections 120B and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.