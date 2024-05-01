               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration To Trading


5/1/2024 2:28:14 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading
01-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 01/05/2024:

Silverwood Brands PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SLWD
ISIN: GB00BNRRGD95


The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: ...
Website:

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

