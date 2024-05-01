(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Aquis Stock ExchangeThe following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 01/05/2024:
Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading
01-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Silverwood Brands PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SLWD
ISIN: GB00BNRRGD95
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: ...
Website:
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. End of Announcement - EQS News Service
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MENAFN01052024004691010666ID1108162636
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.