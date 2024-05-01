Tiruppur Garment Exports Rebound After Year-Long Slump

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tiruppur, May 1 (KNN)

Tiruppur, a major knitwear exporting hub in India, has witnessed a revival in garment exports after facing a slump in demand for over a year.



According to data from the Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA), knitwear exports from the region grew by 6.4 per cent in February and 5.6 per cent in March this year, compared to the same period last year.

This growth outpaced the overall increase in garment exports from India, which rose by 4.8 per cent in February and 1.7 per cent in March year-on-year.

K.M. Subramanian, president of TEA, attributed the positive trend to factors such as Bangladesh's duty-free access to Europe until 2027 and the anticipated signing of a trade agreement between India and the UK.



He expressed optimism that Tiruppur could see an export growth of nearly 10 per cent in the coming months as large retailers seek suppliers and book factories in India, reported TOI.

Meanwhile, Kumar Duraisamy, joint secretary of TEA, stated that small retailers in Europe have depleted their inventories and are now placing orders.



However, he noted that approximately 20 per cent of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tiruppur had to shut down due to the decline in orders last year.



As a result, the existing units are now operating at full capacity, planning capacity expansions, and facing a labor shortage of around 20 per cent.

The garment industry in Tiruppur is calling for the region to be declared a "sustainable cluster" to address the challenges and support the sector's growth.

(KNN Bureau)