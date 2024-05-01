(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal, Karnataka, India Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) , Manipal, celebrated the 126th birth anniversary of its founder Dr T.M.A Pai on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. Shri K. V. Kamath, Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) & Chairman, Jio Financial Services Ltd. was the Chief Guest of the event. The celebration was also attended by dignitaries from the Manipal Group like Mrs Vasanti R Pai, Trustee, MAHE Trust, Dr Ranjan R Pai, President, MAHE Trust, Registrar, AGE & Chairman, MEMG, Bengaluru, Mr T Ashok Pai, President, Dr TMA Pai Foundation, Manipal, Mr T Satish U Pai, Executive Chairman, Manipal Media Network Ltd., & Vice President, Academy of General Education, Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE & President, AGE, Manipal, Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Manipal. The event was also graced by several senior officials from the Manipal Group, making it a memorable celebration of Dr. T.M.A Pai's legacy.



Manipal Academy of Higher Education Celebrates Founder's Day to Mark the 126th Birth Anniversary of Dr T.M.A Pai





Each year Manipal Group of Institutions observes Founder's Day on April 30th to honour and remember the legacy of Dr T.M.A Pai, the visionary founder of the Manipal Group, who transformed the once barren hilltop of Manipal into a globally renowned educational hub. This year's celebration was marked by several programs, which began with a heartfelt floral tribute to Dr T.M.A Pai by all the distinguished guests and dignitaries.





Welcoming the audience, Dr H. S. Ballal, President, Academy of General Education & Pro Chancellor, MAHE, Manipal , said,“On behalf of MAHE, I extend a warm welcome to everyone. As we gather here today to celebrate and remember the legacy of Dr T.M.A Pai this annual occasion holds great significance in our institution's history as it commemorates the vision, dedication, and pioneering spirit of our esteemed founder.”





Remembering the journey of Dr Pai, Dr Ballal further added,“Dr T.M.A Pai was a visionary for two reasons, he started an institute of general education to provide skill training for those who didn't do academically well in their high school. His focus was to train them so they could become employable. Additionally, in 1952 he started one of its kind self-financing medical college in the private sector with the government.





Reflecting on the 126th birth anniversary of Dr Pai fills me with a profound sense of admiration. His pioneering spirit in education continues to guide the Academy of General Education (AGE) as we aim to nurture future leaders. Having witnessed MAHE's incredible growth from a medical college to a premier university, I am proud to contribute as Pro-Chancellor. Today, let us all pay tribute to Dr Pai's exceptional journey by dedicating ourselves to excellence in education and shaping responsible global citizens.”





The Chief Guest, Shri K. V. Kamath , Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) & Chairman, Jio Financial Services Ltd., addressed the audience present and spoke about the remarkable vision of Dr T.M.A Pai and his profound efforts in revolutionising the Indian Education System. He said,“It is an honour to be here at Manipal Academy of Higher Education, celebrating the 126th birth anniversary of its founder, Dr T.M.A Pai. Dr Pai's vision and dedication to education serves as a beacon of inspiration for us all and his legacy lives on in the success of MAHE, a true pioneer in Indian education that stands as a powerhouse of knowledge and innovation. I remember him for his pioneering efforts and ability to think through the challenges which existed at the time when there was limited conversations and awareness around the need of providing education. As we celebrate Dr Pai's remarkable journey, let us all pledge to rededicate ourselves to the pursuit of knowledge and excellence to ensure a brighter future for generations to come.”





Addressing the audience, Lt Gen (Dr) M.D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, said,“On this momentous occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Dr T.M.A Pai, we celebrate a legacy of education and societal upliftment. Dr Pai's vision not only transformed Manipal into an academic hub, but also instilled a deep appreciation for our regional heritage. We at MAHE rededicate ourselves to follow integrity, quality, execution, transparency, passion, human touch and team work in our relentless journey towards the excellence. Through our initiatives, we strive to keep his legacy alive by empowering underprivileged communities and fostering a culture of innovation and service.”





He further added that,“Dr Pai's life was not just a journey of his individual achievements but a testament to the power to transform the lives of countless individuals. He firmly believed that the education should not be a privilege for a few but a fundamental right regardless of their background.”





The event also included several presentations, including the "Kundapur Mohan and Latha Bhandarkars' Merit-cum-Means Scholarships", the "Smt. Sharada M Pai - Dr Padma Rao Memorial Award" for the Best Nursing and Anganwadi Service, the "Smt. Sharada M Pai - Dr Padma Rao A- MMS Diamond Jubilee Award" for the Best Female Warden/Caretaker (Non-Teaching Staff), and the "Smt. Geetha K Nayak Memorial Award" for the Senior Nurses of Kasturba Hospital.





Dr N N Sharma, Pro Vice Chancellor - Strategy & Planning, MAHE, delivered the vote of thanks.





About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal an Institution of Eminence, Deemed to be University, is a self-financing Higher Educational institution which started its operations in 1953 by establishing the first self-financing medical college, KMC Manipal, as Public Private collaboration model. Over the years various institutions have been added and finally in 1993 June, these group of institutions have been declared as a Deemed to be University by the Govt. of India. The excellent track record in academics, infrastructure and research contributions and its standing in the national and international rankings, culminated in it being declared as an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University (IoE) by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, in October 2020. Presently MAHE Manipal offers 300+ programmes in 30+ streams which includes undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels at its four campuses in India and one overseas campus. It has about 35000 students on its rolls. MAHE Manipal, as an IoE, is committed to provide quality higher education at affordable cost and contribute in increasing the gross enrolment rate ratio in higher education.

