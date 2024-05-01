Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Presents Findings On Phase 2 VISIONARY-MS LTE At American Academy Of Neurology Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Long-term extension of the Phase 2 VISIONARY-MS clinical trial of CNM-Au8 exhibited significant evidence of repair and remyelination across multiple paraclinical endpoints (change from original baseline, p < 0.05)

Significantly enhanced clinical outcomes were associated with long-term daily oral CNM-Au8(R) 30 mg treatment (change from original baseline; p < 0.05)

Long-term administration of CNM-Au8, spanning up to three years, was well-tolerated, with no significant safety concerns identified This marks the first Phase 2 clinical trial in MS utilizing a non-immunomodulatory drug to achieve a clinical outcome demonstrating improved function supporting remyelination and reparative effects

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , along with its subsidies,“Clene”, and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to enhancing mitochondrial health and safeguarding neuronal function to combat neurodegenerative disorders such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”), unveiled the comprehensive findings of the Phase 2 VISIONARY-MS long term extension (“LTE”) study at the esteemed 2024 American Academy of Neurology (“AAN”) Annual Meeting in Denver ( ).

During the Emerging Science Session, Dr. Michael Barnett, MBBS, FRACP, FRCP, PhD, representing the University of Sydney, presented compelling data showcasing the sustained clinical, functional, and structural enhancements correlated with the daily oral administration of CNM-Au8(R) 30 mg for a...

