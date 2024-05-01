(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, recently wrapped up its participation as part of an

Ontario

government delegation to the 2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit. The summit was held in

Washington, D.C.

During the summit, Canada Nickel CEO

Mark Selby spoke about the importance of a strong Ontario-U.S. trade partnership as Canada and the United States both focus on clean-energy solutions. In addition, Selby talked about the company's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in

Ontario's

Timmins Nickel District. The project was spotlighted at the summit as a model of innovation and sustainability. In his remarks, Selby talked about the essential role of nickel in various high-tech applications, including electric vehicles (EVs) and stainless steel production.“Nickel is not just a metal; it's a linchpin in our sustainable future,” said

Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby in the press release.“Canada Nickel,

Ontario, Canada,

and

the United States

share many of the same economic and environmental objectives, specifically around the need for reliable, clean, critical minerals sources amid growing geopolitical tensions and increasing supply chain pressures. . . . The Crawford Project is expected to be the western world's largest nickel sulphide operation, emphasizing our commitment to environmentally responsible mining practices that significantly reduce carbon emissions.”

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the

heart

of

the

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNIKF are available in the company's newsroom at

