(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) , a leader in artificial-intelligence (“AI”)-driven drug discovery and biologics, is partnering with FluGen to bring a first-of-its-kind intranasal flu vaccine to market. According to the announcement, the partnership is part of a $6.2 million phase 2B grant awarded by the United States Department of Defense (“DoD”). The collaboration involves members of the Predictive Oncology biologics team focusing on developing a formulation that is soluble and stable in a refrigerated state. This type of formulation is a key component because it could meet the need for a longer vaccine shelf-life, allowing for global distribution of the vaccine, including remote locations.“We are excited to advance these efforts for an intranasal flu vaccine that will be unlike any other on the market,” said Predictive Oncology senior vice president of biologics Larry DeLucas in the press release.“Utilizing our exceptional technology and supported by our team of leading scientists, this work will allow FluGen to continue its clinical trials with greater potential to bring a more advanced and stable flu vaccine to patients.”

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company's scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent

in-vitro testing. With the company's vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry's broadest AI-based, drug-discovery solutions, further complemented by its wholly owned Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (“CLIA”) lab and GMP facilities. For more information about the company, please visit

