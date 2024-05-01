Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Buy Rating Increased In Ascendiant Capital Markets Latest Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, is featured in a recent Ascendiant Capital Markets LLC report. In the report, Ascendiant, which is an investment banking and equity research firm focused on high-growth sectors, maintained a buy rating for Knightscope shares, revising its price target up from $4 to $4.25 per share.

For the report, Ascendiant did extensive research and analysis. The report states that“we believe revenues should increase significantly in 2024/25. We have modeled high revenue growth in 2024 (+25%) and 2025 (+20%) and thereafter to scale up significantly, which should drive improved margins and profitability. . . .

“We are maintaining our BUY rating but raising our 12-month price target to $4.25 from $4.00, based on a NPV analysis, representing significant upside from the current share price,” the report continued.“We believe this valuation appropriately balances out the company's high risks with its high growth prospects and large upside opportunities.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

