Khost Kochies Want Education, Health Issues Addressed

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Some Kochi residents in southeastern Khost province have complained that their children have no access to education besides other problems they were faced with.

They said every regime established in the country did not pay attention of deprived peoples, adding their problems were more compared to the local tribes but still the government did not consider them.

Gul Ahmad, one of the Kochi tribe elders, told Pajhwok Afghan News that children of most families, including his, had been deprived of education.

He said it was the government's responsibility to pay attention to their problems.

“We need our own schools in every place, our children need to get education according to our movement in summer and winter in their own places,” he said.

Gul Ahmad stressed, their children like the children of other tribes had the right to education and government should pay attention to this issue.

Zarif, another Kohci, said besides education they also faced health problems.

He said they lived in remote areas and sometimes their ill family member dies on way to the hospital.

“We have no education and no knowledge, there is no clinic for us, our patients face a number of issues, we want the government to address our problem.”

Government officials, however, assured the provision of all necessary facilities for Kochi tribe people.

Amrullah Hilal, deputy head of the Khost Information and Cultural Affairs, said:“We are trying to provide different services to Kochies through Education Department, Public Health Department and some NGOs and organisations.”

It is worth mentioning that besides Khost City, a large number of Kochies residing in the Gurbaz, Bak and Trozio Alishero districts of Khost province.

