Egypt On Cusp Of Korean 'Golden Eagle' Light Combat Aircraft Deal

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt is nearing a deal with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to buy FA-50“Golden Eagle” light combat and advanced training aircraft, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports. The

parties are discussing how many aircraft would

be included.

The potential contract includes technology transfer so Egypt can manufacture the Korean aircraft at the Helwan factory, which is part of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI).

The

two sides signed a cooperation agreement in

late 2022

for local production of

the FA-50 and its T-50 training variant.

The Arab Organization for Industrialization says the partnership aims to fulfil the Egyptian military's needs and

also

allows for export to African and Arab countries. The

cooperation will include knowledge exchange, training, and updating manufacturing systems.

KAI's chairman confirmed the Egypt negotiations last year, saying Egypt

is likely to

choose the company's bid for its tender.

Egypt

could initially buy 36 aircraft,

with the potential to expand

the fleet to 100.

“If the Egyptian choice falls on the Golden Eagle aircraft, we will build a profitable relationship for both sides by advancing the Egyptian aviation industry and

continuing to

enhance

strategic partnerships with Africa and the Middle East,” a KAI official said

in December.

KAI hopes to help Egypt become a regional centre for manufacturing, exporting, and servicing“Golden Eagle” aircraft in Africa and the Middle East. The

company

also

wants to work with Egypt to boost its aviation research and development capacity.

Korea Aerospace Industries has announced that it will

take part

in the inaugural Egypt International Air Show EIAS-2024, planned for September at Alamein International Airport.