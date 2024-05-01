Egypt On Cusp Of Korean 'Golden Eagle' Light Combat Aircraft Deal

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt is nearing a deal with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to buy FA-50“Golden Eagle” light combat and advanced training aircraft, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports. The
parties are discussing how many aircraft would
be included.
The potential contract includes technology transfer so Egypt can manufacture the Korean aircraft at the Helwan factory, which is part of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI).
The
two sides signed a cooperation agreement in
late 2022
for local production of
the FA-50 and its T-50 training variant.
The Arab Organization for Industrialization says the partnership aims to fulfil the Egyptian military's needs and
also
allows for export to African and Arab countries. The
cooperation will include knowledge exchange, training, and updating manufacturing systems.
KAI's chairman confirmed the Egypt negotiations last year, saying Egypt
is likely to
choose the company's bid for its tender.
Egypt
could initially buy 36 aircraft,
with the potential to expand
the fleet to 100.
“If the Egyptian choice falls on the Golden Eagle aircraft, we will build a profitable relationship for both sides by advancing the Egyptian aviation industry and
continuing to
enhance
strategic partnerships with Africa and the Middle East,” a KAI official said
in December.
KAI hopes to help Egypt become a regional centre for manufacturing, exporting, and servicing“Golden Eagle” aircraft in Africa and the Middle East. The
company
also
wants to work with Egypt to boost its aviation research and development capacity.
Korea Aerospace Industries has announced that it will
take part
in the inaugural Egypt International Air Show EIAS-2024, planned for September at Alamein International Airport.
