LS Polls: BJP Will Contest Palghar Seat, Says Devendra Fadnavis

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena have arrived at an understanding over the Palghar Lok Sabha seat, adding the BJP will contest the Parliamentary constituency.

Fadnavis said this at the launch of NDTV Marathi channel here on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. He further said the BJP will announce the party's nominee for the Palghar seat on Thursday.

The last date for filing nominations is on May 3, while the polling is slated for May 20.

Already the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi nominee and Boisar legislator Rajesh Patil has filed his nomination for Palghar seat.

Currently, the Palghar seat is represented by Rajendra Gavit who was elected in the 2019 elections as the Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also said that the BJP and Shiv Sena held several rounds of talks over Palghar LS seat, Thane and Nashik constituencies, as both were aggressively making pitches for these seats.

"However, now, there is a unanimous decision whereby BJP will contest Palghar seat while Shiv Sena gets Thane, Nashik and Mumbai South," he added.

On the subject of the party fielding new candidates, he said it had changed candidates in seven-eight constituencies across the state. The Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the party takes decisions according to the prevailing situation.

"Every election is different. We have to think about who would be the right candidate in a changed situation, and considering that, the party fields the candidates," the BJP leader said.