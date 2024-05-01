UDC Recognise Stakeholders' Excellence

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, recently organised a 'Health & Safety' campaign for construction contractors, facility management, and service providers from both islands.

The campaign aligns with the 'World Day for Safety and Health at Work', which spotlights the impacts of climate change on occupational safety and health.

The initiative aimed to showcase and acknowledge outstanding health and safety initiatives by stakeholders, aligning with this year's theme.

Five stakeholders were recognised for their exemplary performance during the campaign, receiving awards and certificates of appreciation in a ceremony hosted at The Oyster building.

During the awarding ceremony, senior management representatives from the stakeholders were honoured by UDC Public Services executive director Abdullatif Ali al-Yafei.

The recognised stakeholders demonstrated proactive measures, such as procedural and engineering controls to mitigate occupational risks exacerbated by climate change, including heat stress, UV radiation, air pollution, major industrial accidents, extreme weather events, vector-borne diseases, and increased exposure to chemicals.

The 'Health & Safety' campaign underscores UDC's commitment to promoting a safe and secure work environment for all stakeholders involved in projects at The Pearl Island and Gewan Island.

UDC commended the efforts of these stakeholders in adopting proactive measures to ensure the well-being of their workforce, aligning with the company's sustainable development goals.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work, observed annually by the International Labour Organisation every April 28, aims to raise global awareness about occupational illness and accident prevention.

The participation of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island in this campaign since 2022 reflects their dedication to fostering a global preventative safety and health culture.

