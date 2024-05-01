Dr. Mutlaq Bin Majid Al Qahtani Appointed As Member Of PCA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) appointed HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani as a member of the Court.

Based in The Hague, the PCA is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to serving the international community in resolving disputes by peaceful means.

It was first established in 1899 during the first Hague Peace Conference, making it the oldest international institution for settling international disputes. (QNA)

