Amir Meets Saudi Minister Of Transport And Logistic Services

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his Amiri Diwan office on Wednesday morning with HE Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.



At the outset of the meeting, HE the Minister conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and their wishes of the best of health for HH, and to the Qatari people continued progress and prosperity.



For his part, HH the Amir entrusted the Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services to convey his greetings to his brother the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, wishing them good health and to the brotherly Saudi people further development and growth.



During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them. (QNA)

MENAFN01052024000067011011ID1108162478