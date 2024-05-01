'How Much Water Did You Drink?' Priyanka Chopra Has Some Interesting Answer And Advice

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Priyanka Chopra is currently filming her forthcoming Hollywood film, Heads of State. Despite her tight work schedule, she is determined to stay hydrated. On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo of her water bottle on Instagram stories in between filming duties. In the post, she invited her admirers to share their daily water consumption and advised them to remain hydrated.

The accompanying text to the photo

read ,

“How much water did you drink today?”

Priyanka has already stressed the significance of water

to her admirers. Previously, in an interview with HELLO! magazine, Priyanka stated that her greatest beauty secret is drinking

"litres of water"

every day.

"Drink water. It will alter your skin. Drinking litres of water and flushing out

any

pollutants can help your skin grow. And

obtaining

a nice

night's

rest.

"If

you're

rested and hydrated, your skin and make-up will look better,"

she explained.

Priyanka has been actively engaging her fans by taking them behind the sets of her forthcoming film, Heads of State. Most recently, she surprised them with a breathtaking mirror selfie revealing her toned form during a break in filming.

with

the photo, she oozes confidence as she shows off her muscles with a beautiful crop top, trousers and a sleek black coat.

Ilya Naishuller directs Heads of State, an action comedy film starring John Cena, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Amber Rose Revah, and others.

Aside from Heads of State, Priyanka has an excellent portfolio of projects.

She will

feature

in Farhan

Akhtar's

next drama Jee Le Zaraa, opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Fans may also look forward to her presence in Barry

Levinson's

biographical movie Sheela.

Aside from her acting abilities, Priyanka Chopra recently took on the

job of executive producer

for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Nisha Pahuja, an Indian-born Canadian filmmaker, directed the film. Her production firm, Purple Pebble Pictures, has also teamed with Awedacious Originals to create the documentary Women Of My Billions.