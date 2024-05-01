'How Much Water Did You Drink?' Priyanka Chopra Has Some Interesting Answer And Advice

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Priyanka Chopra is currently filming her forthcoming Hollywood film, Heads of State. Despite her tight work schedule, she is determined to stay hydrated. On Tuesday, the actress posted a photo of her water bottle on Instagram stories in between filming duties. In the post, she invited her admirers to share their daily water consumption and advised them to remain hydrated.
The accompanying text to the photo
read ,
“How much water did you drink today?”
Priyanka has already stressed the significance of water
to her admirers. Previously, in an interview with HELLO! magazine, Priyanka stated that her greatest beauty secret is drinking
"litres of water"
every day.
"Drink water. It will alter your skin. Drinking litres of water and flushing out
any
pollutants can help your skin grow. And
obtaining
a nice
night's
rest.
"If
you're
rested and hydrated, your skin and make-up will look better,"
she explained.
Priyanka has been actively engaging her fans by taking them behind the sets of her forthcoming film, Heads of State. Most recently, she surprised them with a breathtaking mirror selfie revealing her toned form during a break in filming.
with
the photo, she oozes confidence as she shows off her muscles with a beautiful crop top, trousers and a sleek black coat.
Ilya Naishuller directs Heads of State, an action comedy film starring John Cena, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Amber Rose Revah, and others.
Aside from Heads of State, Priyanka has an excellent portfolio of projects.
She will
feature
in Farhan
Akhtar's
next drama Jee Le Zaraa, opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
Fans may also look forward to her presence in Barry
Levinson's
biographical movie Sheela.
Aside from her acting abilities, Priyanka Chopra recently took on the
job of executive producer
for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Nisha Pahuja, an Indian-born Canadian filmmaker, directed the film. Her production firm, Purple Pebble Pictures, has also teamed with Awedacious Originals to create the documentary Women Of My Billions.
MENAFN01052024007385015968ID1108162439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.