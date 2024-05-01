WATCH: Did Naga Chaitanya Confess Cheating In A Relationship? Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An old video of South star Naga Chaitanya has resurfaced and is becoming viral on the internet. The video, shot during the promotion of his film Shailaja Reddy Alludu in 2018, shows Naga seated with his co-star Anu Emmanuel as they play a 'Never Have I Ever' game. During the segment, Anu and Naga Chaitanya were questioned if they had ever cheated in a relationship. While Anu insisted she hadn't, Naga hoisted the 'yes' banner, surprising even Anu. He stated that "everyone should experience everything in life. That's when you mature and realize, "Okay, I've had all of the experiences; now it's time to settle down".

The video

Also read:

SS Rajamouli drops title announcement video of upcoming animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood'

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya married Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. However, the pair announced their split four years later, in 2021. The actor is currently reported to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala, but the two have not confirmed this.