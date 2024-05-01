T20 World Cup 2024: Eight IPL Players Feature In Afghanistan's Squad Led By Rashid Khan; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Afghanistan's 15-member T20 World Cup squad, captained by Rashid Khan, features eight players currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Notably, Hashmatullah Shahidi, who led Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup, has been omitted from the squad by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Among the traveling reserves for the tournament in the USA and the Caribbean are left-handed opener Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, and Mohammad Saleem Safi.

The IPL contingent for Afghanistan includes Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Gulbadin Naib.

With only four specialist batters in the squad, namely wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, and backup keeper Mohammad Ishaq, Afghanistan has compensated by selecting six all-rounders.

Besides Rashid Khan, the squad boasts all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, and Nangeyalia Kharote. The spin department also features Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Noor, alongside Rashid, Nabi, and Kharote.

Haq, left-armers Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Fareed Ahmad have been enlisted, along with the all-rounders. Notable inclusions are Karim Janat, Mohammad Ishaq, and Noor, who make a comeback after missing out on the 2022 T20 World Cup. Afghanistan, placed in Group C of the 20-team tournament, will face New Zealand, co-hosts West Indies, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. Their opening match is scheduled against Uganda on June 3 at Providence.

The squad: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

