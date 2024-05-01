Katrina Kaif Falls Prey To Deepfake Video; Is Seen Speaking French Fluently - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In recent weeks, the proliferation of deepfake videos has sparked widespread concern within Bollywood circles and beyond, raising questions about the potential misuse of technology and the need for legal safeguards.

The latest incident involves a manipulated video featuring actress Katrina Kaif purportedly speaking fluent French, which has quickly spread across social media platforms. The original footage dates back to 2017 when Kaif and Salman Khan attended the book launch of Bina Kak's "Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore" in Mumbai. Despite a disclaimer accompanying the video, clarifying that the French voiceover was AI-generated but the speech remained unaltered from the original, many viewers were deceived by its authenticity.

Similarly, a deepfake video involving actor Ranveer Singh expressing political views has stirred controversy. Although Singh's official spokesperson confirmed that an FIR had been lodged regarding a police complaint against the dissemination of the AI-generated video, which purportedly showcased Singh endorsing a political agenda, the actor later clarified that the audio in the video was manipulated. The incident underscores the growing threat posed by deepfake technology and the potential for misinformation in the digital age.

This follows a similar incident involving Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, whose likeness was used in a deepfake video promoting a political party. Prompted by public outcry, Mumbai police took action by registering an FIR against an unidentified individual, highlighting the urgency of addressing the issue of deepfake proliferation and its implications for public discourse.