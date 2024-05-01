Beware of FAKE courier scam: 7 massive red flags

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fake courier scams can be elaborate schemes designed to trick individuals into sending money or personal information to scammers.

Here are seven common red flags to watch out for.

A courier service without a physical address, phone number, or website is suspicious. Legitimate companies are online and provide several contact methods.

If the courier requests your SSN, bank account info, or passwords, be wary. For delivery, legitimate couriers may need basic contact information but not private data.

A courier who gives dead-end tracking information or cannot confirm it through legitimate methods is likely a fraud. Valid carriers offer tracking on their website.

Scams often have spelling and language errors, confusing communication, and no formal branding. Legitimate courier services communicate and document professionally.

Suspect a courier who demands cash or personal information without stating delivery costs. Real delivery companies take money at delivery or have clear payment channels.

Scammers force you to move quickly to get your delivery or face penalties. Without rapid cooperation, fines may be threatened. Legitimate couriers seldom pressure customers.

Avoid couriers claiming they have a box if you didn't order anything or weren't expecting a delivery. Genuine couriers contact customers only after arrangement.