Global Sindhi Body Offers To Rehabilitate Sindhi Refugees From Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) The Federation of World Sindhi Associations (FWSA) has offered to rehabilitate Sindhi Hindu refugees from Pakistan with the help of the Central government as they fear for their safety and security in the neighbouring country.

FWSA International President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Jethmalani said on Wednesday that the community members in adjoining Pakistan are hit badly as they are in constant fear that their womenfolk would be abducted and forcibly converted.

In order to protect them, the Central government has taken the step to amend the Citizen (Amendment) Act, 2019, to provide citizenship to the immigrants arriving to India, said Jethmalani, an ace lawyer.

Addressing a gathering of prominent Sindhis here along with the FWSA International Chairman Ram Jawhrani, Jethmalani claimed that the government has taken the step in view of reports of 'forcible conversion of Sindhi Hindus in Pakistan' triggering immigration of people from there to India in recent years.

"Many Sindhi Hindus have crossed over from Pakistan to India as refugees and we have to find out where they are located in this country so that the process of granting them Indian citizenship becomes easy," said Jethmalani.

He assured that the FWSA would extend all help to rehabilitate the affected Sindhi Hindus to resettle in India for which funds are being collected from the community.

A supporter of CAA, Jethmalani said that Sindhi Hindus from Pakistan are coming to India as they have no other home to go and settle down, and though many have registered for Indian Citizenship, first they have to be traced here.

"We are equally concerned about the religious conversion of Sindhi HIndu people in Ulhasnagar town of Thane (Maharashtra) and steps are being taken to stop this practice," he added.

Both Jethmalani and Jawhrani urged the Sindhi community members to protect their mother tongue and rich culture, celebrate all the festivals like Cheti Chand, Teejri, Lord Jhulelal's birthday, etc., as this would help in retaining their distinct religious-cultural identity.

The duo said that the FWSA would soon launch scholarships schemes for deserving Sindhi students besides medical assistance for the needy in the community.