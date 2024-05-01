Heat Wave Grips Telangana, Mercury Crosses 46 Degrees Celsius In Few Places

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 1 (IANS) A severe heat wave gripped parts of Telangana on Wednesday with the temperature crossing 46 degrees Celsius in seven districts.

Gudapur in Nalgonda district was the hottest place with mercury soaring to 46.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Mangapet in Mulugu district, Munagala in Suryapet, Chandur in Nalgonda, and Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees.

Timmapur in Nalgonda, Wyra and Khanapur in Khammam, and Mutharam in Peddapalli recorded 46.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast that the heat wave conditions are likely to continue for the next four days.

It has also issued a red alert for Jagtial, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle and Rajanna Sircilla districts on May 3 as the temperature is likely to cross 44 degrees Celsius, and an orange alert for districts like Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy as the temperature there is likely to be between 41 and 44 degrees Celsius.

A yellow alert has been issued for districts like Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Mulugu, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department has issued an advisory for protection against the heat wave. It has advised people to take precautions, not to ignore the heat, and not to step out of their homes.

They have been advised to stay in shaded cool areas to the extent possible over the next few days The Director of Health and Family Welfare urged people to be careful and not risk their health and lives by going out in the sun, especially between noon and 3 p.m.

Dr B. Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, said people should avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.

Do not go out barefoot, avoid cooking during peak summer hours, open doors and windows to ventilate the cooking area adequately, and avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amounts of sugar - as these actually lead to loss of more body-fluid or may cause stomach cramps, reads the advisory.