PM Modi-Led Govt Saved People During Pandemic: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Basti (Uttar Pradesh), May 1 (IANS) Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has saved the people of the country from starvation and epidemic while the Congress wants to divide the country into pieces and was making false claims vaccination and spreading rumours.

Addressing a public meeting after the nomination of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and sitting MP Harish Dwivedi, the Union Minister said that during the pandemic, when the people of the country were in trouble, PM Modi-led government had done the work of serving grains in the plates of the poor, which is continuing till now.

"The people of the country were saved from the epidemic by providing free vaccination," Anurag Thakur said.

He said that the Opposition was either crying over EVMs because it had foreseen its defeat, or was spreading false rumours about vaccination.

"The Opposition's ground has completely slipped over the inheritance issue. But the BJP will not allow this to happen. Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, India has been continuously moving towards development and nearly 25 crore families have been lifted above the poverty line," the Union Minister said.

Anurag Thakur said that the BJP's support base is continuously increasing, due to which the Opposition was nervous.

He said that the opposition has always raised questions on the existence of Lord Shri Ram.

"From the time of Pran Pratishtha till today, the Opposition is avoiding having darshan of Lord Shri Ram. They want to grab the property of the families in the country on their death," the Union Minister said.

Anurag Thakur said that the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have promoted goons and mafias, but ever since Yogi Adityanath has become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the state has become mafia-free.

"Ever since the surgical strike took place against Pakistan under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistan has started talking about peace. He said that after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with an overwhelming majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to build a strong India by becoming the Prime Minister for the third time," Anurag Thakur said.