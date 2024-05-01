Hemani Chawla: Not Everybody Can Do TV

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Hemani Chawla, who plays the role of Kasturi in 'Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi', says that working in a daily soap is far from easy, and not everybody can do TV as this medium requires a lot of physical and mental strength.

Hemani said working on TV can be exhausting.

"I have worked for three days nonstop, with barely any sleep or food. I can't speak for others, but I truly love what I do, and maybe that's the reason it keeps me going. Managing personal life is always a task. Sometimes getting back to reality is tough because your brain and body have given up on you," she said.

She further shared: "But the funny story is, when I have a break of more than one day, I also go crazy. I have that feeling of going back on set and doing what I love, which is acting in front of the camera. I guess that's what keeps me going even today."

The 'Gunwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actress said that people require a lot of resilience to work on TV.

"Well, not everybody can do TV. This medium requires a lot of physical and mental strength. Also, there is no proper planning or system when it comes to TV. In films and web series, you know you have to surrender and push yourself for a month or maybe two, but when it comes to TV, due to the lack of planning or having a system, it genuinely gets tough. Also, I complain less because the cheques keep coming in," she added.

Produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks, the show airs on Sony.