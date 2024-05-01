Srinagar-Jammu Highway Reopens For Light Vehicles After 2 Days

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Banihal/Jammu- The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was on Wednesday reopened for light motor vehicles (LMVs) after remaining closed for the past two days following multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district, officials said.
Heavy motor vehicles are not allowed to ply on the highway for the time being as the road clearance and widening operation is still on, a traffic department official said.ADVERTISEMENT
He said the LMVs were released on the highway from both sides around 9.30 am after debris were cleared at Mehar, Dalwas and Magerkote.
The opening of the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, provided relief to hundreds of people, including tourists, who were stranded in the twin capital cities following its closure.
Multiple landslides, mudslides and shooting stones from the hillocks blocked the highway at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, prompting suspension of the traffic, the officials said. Read Also Landslides Block Srinagar-Jammu National Highway Kashmir Highway Partially Restored, Stranded Traffic Being Cleared
Meanwhile, the Mughal road - an alternate road linking Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district - remained closed for the fifth day on Tuesday owing to snowfall in Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas, they said.
The traffic on the road usually remains closed during winter months due to snow accumulation. The road was recently cleared for one-way traffic but fresh snowfall between Friday and Monday again closed it.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01052024000215011059ID1108161866
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.