'Another Powerful Name Added To World Of News', Maha CM Hails Launch Of NDTV Marathi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday congratulated NDTV for the launch of its Marathi channel on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, saying another powerful name has now been added to the world of news.

Speaking at the launch event, the Chief Minister said that NDTV starting its Marathi channel on this important day is a matter of happiness and satisfaction.

"If we look at Maharashtra over the past two years, the Atal Setu has been a game-changer project. The Mumbai Coastal Road has also been started from one side. We gave momentum to many projects. We are also enjoying the benefits of having a double-engine government," CM Shinde said, referring to the NDA governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister also spoke about Maoism, saying that it has to be finished to increase employment in the areas affected by the Left-wing extremism.