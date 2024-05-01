               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sajad Lone, 5 Others File Nomination Papers For J&K's Baramulla LS Seat


5/1/2024 10:15:10 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 2 (IANS) Six more candidates, including People's Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone, filed their nomination papers for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Imran Raza Ansari of the People's Conference, Peerzada Mudasir Rashid Shah from Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party, and Independent candidates Suhail Ahmad Khan, Nazir Ahmad Sofi, and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir filed their nomination papers before the Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla who is the returning officer of the constituency.

Engineer Rashid, founder of Awami Itihad Party and presently in Tihar Jail, has also filed papers for the same seat, and so has NC Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The constituency goes to vote on May 20.

MENAFN01052024000231011071ID1108161787


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search