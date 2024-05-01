(MENAFN- Baystreet) ATS Corporation

5/1/2024 10:09 AM EST

Stantec5/1/2024 9:57 AM ESTLoblaw Companies Limited5/1/2024 9:52 AM ESTBrookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.5/1/2024 9:48 AM ESTBarrick Gold Corporation5/1/2024 9:44 AM ESTFortis Inc.5/1/2024 9:40 AM ESTCenovus Energy Inc.5/1/2024 9:36 AM ESTPyroGenesis Canada Inc.4/30/2024 11:46 AM ESTBioVaxys Technology Corp4/30/2024 10:57 AM ESTWELL Health Technologies Corp4/30/2024 10:49 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Stocks in Play

5/1/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - CGI Inc. : Announced second-quarter financial figures. Revenue of $3.74 billion, up 0.7% year-over-year and stable year-over-year in constant currency. Net earnings of $426.9 million, up 1.8% year-over-year, for a margin1 of 11.4%. CGI Inc. shares T.A are trading down $2.83 at $136.66.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks