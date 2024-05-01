(MENAFN- Baystreet) AMD Beats On Earnings And Raises A.I. Chip Sales Forecast

Amazon Tops Earnings Forecasts As Profit TriplesPfizer and Genmab Receive FDA Approval for Cervical Cancer DrugPayPal's Profit Rises 27% Under New Reporting StructureMobile-health Retreats on Opening New Pharmacy Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, May 1, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

SkyWater Join Lumotive on Beamforming Technology SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) noticed its share price sliding Wednesday. The company, boasting a status as the trusted technology realization partner, and Lumotive, a pioneer in optical semiconductor technology for 3D sensing, announced today that the companies have collaborated on the production implementation of Lumotive's groundbreaking solid-state optical beamforming technology in SkyWater's manufacturing environment. Fully qualified and released for volume production utilizing SkyWater's unique Technology as a Service (TaaS) model, Lumotive's product represents the first ever programmable optical metasurface that has been commercialized into a mass-producible chip.Optical beamforming is a critical technology used in a range of applications, from laser communications and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) to imaging and remote sensing. Lumotive's Light Control Metasurface (LCMTM) technology defies the laws of physics by manipulating light at the subwavelength level using nanostructures fabricated onto the surface of a silicon chip. Beams of light can be shaped, split and steered electronically with digital precision and repeatability.This marks a dramatic transformation over traditional mechanical methods, and enables significant system-level advantages in compactness, durability, speed, precision, power consumption, reliability, design flexibility and scalability for the next generation of industrial sensors, robotics, autonomous vehicles and other applications that rely on accurate 3D sensing.SKYT shares dipped 12 cents, or 1.1%, to $10.14.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks