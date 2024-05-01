Military Attachés Visit Higher Military School Of Internal Troops Of MIA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



According to the approved action plan for 2024, foreign militaryattachés accredited to Azerbaijan, visited the Higher MilitarySchool of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

During the visit, which was attended by 23 representatives ofmilitary attaché apparatuses from 18 countries, the Chief of theSchool, Major General Elchin Mammadov, welcomed the guests andexpressed his satisfaction with seeing them at school.

The guests were given a briefing on the history and mainactivities of the Higher Military School of MIA.

After the briefing, the military attachés watched the course ofthe cadets and got acquainted with the created conditions. At theend of the meeting, gifts were presented to the guests.