EU Enlargement Can't Be Complete Without Ukraine - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The process of EU enlargement will not be complete until Ukraine and other candidate countries join it as a historic window of opportunity is now opening.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the latest EU enlargement, when in 2004, 10 European nations joined it.

The full text of the document is published on the website of the European External Action Service.

"Our work on the reunification of the continent is not complete. We knew it before 2022 and we know it even more today, with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The past years millions of Europeans showed their willingness and hope to join the EU project. The Western Balkans, Türkiye, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia have a historic window of opportunity to strongly bind their future to the European Union," Borrell said.

He noted that 20 years ago, the European family welcomed 10 new member states, a powerful step to further unify Europe after decades of division following the Second World War. It was the biggest wave of EU enlargement, the reunification of a continent striving for freedom of all people, peace, stability and prosperity.

Today, the EU enlargement, according to Borrell, is a transformative policy enhancing security, justice, and democracy while raising living standards of Europeans. The EU and candidates cooperate on security and defence, so we can face together and better the multiple geopolitical challenges.

"Future Member States are required to strengthen their democratic institutions and uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms. The EU is also working to reform itself, preparing today for the Union of tomorrow. We aspire not just for a larger Union, but a stronger one, capable of upholding and projecting our shared values across the world. Candidate countries and the EU have the historic opportunity to build a bigger, deeper and stronger European Union," Borrell said.

As reported, 20 years ago, on May 1, 2004, ten countries - Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia - joined the EU. The enlargement was the largest in history, considering the territory, human potential and economic might of the nations that joined.