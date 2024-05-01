USAID Deputy Administrator Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Isobel Coleman has arrived in Kyiv.
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced this on the social media site X , Ukrinform reports.
"Welcome back to Kyiv, Isobel Coleman! I'm looking forward to joining you to see first-hand how USAID's support to Ukraine has further strengthened its resilience to Russia's brutal attacks and is enabling its economic recovery," she said. Read also:
In November 2023, the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the USAID Energy Security Project signed a memorandum of understanding to increase the sustainability, efficiency and competitiveness of the district heating sector.
On April 8, USAID delivered 30 mobile boiler houses to Kyivteploenergo, Kyiv's main heating operator, in the event of emergency situations caused by Russian attacks.
Photo: Bridget Brink/X
