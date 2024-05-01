Fish die-off in southern Vietnam's province raises concerns

(MENAFN) In southern Vietnam's Dong Nai province, a concerning incident unfolded as hundreds of thousands of fish perished in a reservoir, raising suspicions about the management of the lake and the impact of a harsh heatwave in the region.



Reports from both locals and media outlets attribute the fish die-off to a combination of factors, including the relentless heatwave that has gripped much of Southeast Asia. The scorching temperatures have wreaked havoc in southern and central Vietnam, prompting early closures of schools and surges in electricity consumption.



A resident of Trang Bom district, identified only as Nghia, described the grim scene at the Song May reservoir, where all the fish succumbed to the dire conditions caused by dwindling water levels. The absence of rain in the area for several weeks exacerbated the situation, leaving the reservoir with insufficient water to sustain aquatic life.



Images captured the distressing sight of locals wading and boating through the depleted waters of the 300-hectare reservoir, where dead fish littered the surface. According to reports, efforts to alleviate the situation included the discharge of water from the reservoir in an attempt to salvage crops downstream. Additionally, attempts were made to renovate the reservoir by removing mud to create more space and water for the fish.



Despite these efforts, the mass die-off persisted, with local media suggesting that up to two hundred tonnes of fish may have perished as a result. The incident underscores the urgent need for effective reservoir management and heightened awareness of environmental vulnerabilities exacerbated by extreme weather events.

