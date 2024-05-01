Saudi Arabian authorities close schools amid torrential rains

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Saudi Arabian authorities took the precautionary measure of closing schools in multiple regions as flash floods swept through various areas, causing disruptions to daily life in the Gulf. In the central region of Qassim, which bore the brunt of the heavy rainfall overnight, roads became submerged, with footage captured by a news agency depicting cars navigating through inundated streets.



The scenes illustrated the challenges faced by motorists as they encountered partially submerged vehicles struggling to traverse through the standing water. The closure of schools and the inundation of roads underscored the severity of the flash floods, prompting authorities to take swift action to ensure public safety and minimize potential risks associated with the inclement weather.



"The rain continued for seven hours from the afternoon until near midnight in very large quantities," Mohammed, an Egyptian resident of Buraidah, the capital of Qassim, shared his experience with the news agency, expressing concerns about the situation caused by the flash floods. Mohammed requested that only his first name be used in the interview.



"Water accumulated to a height of more than 10 centimetres (four inches) in front of the residence and prevented us from going out to the street. The sound of thunder was loud and lightning was illuminating the city."



The national meteorological center issued red alerts for several areas, including Qassim, the eastern province on the Gulf, Riyadh, the capital, and the Medina province bordering the Red Sea. These alerts were accompanied by warnings of severe weather conditions, such as heavy rain, strong winds, reduced visibility, hail, torrential rains, and thunderstorms.



As a precautionary measure, schools in the Eastern Province and Riyadh canceled in-person classes and shifted to online learning. In the Medina province, educational authorities took steps to address any potential challenges caused by the adverse weather. Maintenance workers were seen repairing electricity and air-conditioning units, as well as removing standing water from schools, as depicted in pictures shared by the Medina education department.



Despite the inclement weather, traffic in Riyadh was relatively unaffected, with only some standing water observed on the roads on Wednesday. However, the situation was closely monitored to ensure minimal disruption to daily activities.

