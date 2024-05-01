Lo Wu arrival hall sees quieter "Golden Week" amidst tourism shift

(MENAFN) During mainland China's "Golden Week", typically a bustling period for tourism, the Lo Wu arrival hall on Hong Kong's border presented a different scene this year. Instead of the usual throngs of visitors, queues were notably modest as the five-day tourism bonanza commenced on Wednesday.



For years, mainland Chinese visitors have played a vital role in Hong Kong's retail and service sectors, contributing significantly to the city's economy through their spending habits. However, factors such as the extended period of Covid-related isolation, preceding years of pro-democracy protests, and the increasing allure of rapidly developing mainland cities have collectively dampened Hong Kong's appeal among Chinese tourists.



The city's once vibrant tourism landscape has been subdued, with many visitors opting for more affordable day trips rather than extended stays. This shift in behavior reflects perceptions of Hong Kong as being relatively expensive compared to other destinations, prompting some to seek better value elsewhere.



Local authorities had hoped for a significant influx of visitors on May 1, the start of the traditional "Golden Week", but attendance at the Lo Wu border crossing remained moderate on Wednesday. While Hong Kong remains eager to revitalize its tourism sector, which historically contributed around five percent to its GDP, the road to recovery appears challenging amidst the lingering effects of the pandemic and recent political unrest.

