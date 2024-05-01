ROBUST OVERALL PERFORMANCE, PROPELLED BY GROWTH ACROSS DIVERSIFIED BUSINESSES AND MARGIN EXPANSION

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 30, 2024: KFin Technologies Limited announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 today.

Financial Highlights – Q4FY24

− Revenue from operations stood at ₹ 2,283.4 million, up 24.7% y-o-y

− EBITDA stood at ₹ 1,046.0 million, up 24.8% y-o-y, EBITDA margin at 45.8%

− PAT at ₹ 744.7 million, up 30.6% y-o-y, PAT margin at 32.6% − Diluted EPS stood at ₹ 4.32, up 30.2% y-o-y

Financial Highlights – FY24

− Revenue from operations stood at ₹ 8,375.3 million, up 16.3% y-o-y

− International and other investor solutions revenue up by 35.3% y-o-y; VAS revenue up by 32.8% y-o-y

− EBITDA stood at ₹ 3,666.0 million, up 23.0% y-o-y, EBITDA margin at 43.8%

− PAT at ₹ 2,460.5 million, up 25.7% y-o-y, PAT margin at 29.4%

− Diluted EPS stood at ₹ 14.34, up 24.5% y-o-y

− Cash and cash equivalents at ₹ 4,011.6 million as on March 31, 2024

− Dividend of ₹ 5.75 per share proposed and declared by the board, subject to shareholders’ approval

− Non-domestic mutual fund revenue share in overall revenue is at 31% in FY24

Business Highlights

− Overall AAUM1 growth at 35.5% y-o-y vs. 33.6% for the industry, market share1 at 32.1%

− Equity AAUM1 growth at 43.2% y-o-y vs. 48.2% for the industry, market share1 at 33.4%

− Won first datalake deal from a non-KFintech AMC client; Won a deal from an AMC client for development

of digital assets; Won contracts from Big 4 accounting firms for Guardian insider trading platform; Developed SUPTECH platform – Portal for Alerts, Reports & Analytics for SEBI (P.A.R.A.S)

− Added 2082 new corporate clients and six million2 investor folios under issuer solutions; Won RTA mandate for Vishal Mega Mart Ltd; Market share3 in NSE500 companies at 46.1%

− Number of international clients increased to 574; Won an RTA contract from an existing client in Hong Kong

− No of alternate funds at 4724; Market share4 at 36.3%; AAUM grew 60.6% y-o-y to ₹ 987 billion4; Won maiden multi-year fund administration platform deal from one of the largest custodians in India; Won a multi-year deal from a large non-banking finance company (NBFC) in India for wealth technology platform

− NPS subscriber base4 grew to 1.22 million, up 27.7% y-o-y vs. 12.1% y-o-y growth for the industry; Market share in overall subscribers’ base at 8.3% as on Mar 31, 2024, up from 7.3% as on March 31, 2023



Commenting on the company’s performance, Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO, KFin

Technologies Limited said, “We are delighted to announce another quarter and a full year of strong performance marked by consistent growth and enhanced profitability across our diverse business verticals. Our steadfast commitment to excellence in execution led by our innovative solutions and exceptional talent have been instrumental in driving this success. The year witnessed a notable uptick in our new client wins and international market engagements, underpinned by a swelling pipeline of deals. This bodes well for our sustained growth trajectory and reaffirms our commitment to become a global fund administrator to service the burgeoning landscape of asset management industry, both in India and globally. Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving innovation, forging strategic partnerships, and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders."





