Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals Conducts Over 4,500 Paediatric Cardiac Surgeries Totally Free of Cost Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 30 April 2024, Bangalore: As the nation observes Ayushman Bharat Diwas today, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Chain of Hospitals stands proud as a ray of hope, providing free treatment to children suffering from Congenital Heart Defects (CHD). With a mission to ensure no child is deprived of essential care, the Hospitals have never failed in their commitment to serving the community and advancing the national health agenda.

Congenital Heart Defects remains a significant concern in India, with more than two lakh children born each year with this condition. Many families face financial hardships and are more often than not unable to afford the necessary medical care. Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals, with their three branches (Nava Raipur – Chhattisgarh, Palwal – Haryana, Navi Mumbai, Kharghar – Maharashtra) empaneled under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, have been at the forefront of providing comprehensive and free-of-cost treatment to underprivileged children across the country. Since empanelment in 2018, more than 4,500 beneficiaries have been treated at the hospitals.

Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder, Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission expressed, “As we commemorate Ayushman Bharat Diwas, let us be reminded of the timeless wisdom encapsulated in the concept of vasudhaiva kuṭumbakam – the profound truth that the world is one family. Just as Lord Rama’s compassion extended to all beings, transcending boundaries and distinctions, and as Lord Krishna exemplified universal love and justice on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, so too must we embrace our interconnectedness and collective responsibility for the well-being of all.

In the spirit of these noteworthy episodes of our history and the teachings of the Upanishads, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani stands as a ray of hope and healing, embodying the ethos of selfless service and compassion. These Centers for child heart care, inspired by the noble ideals of our mythology, serve as sanctuaries where the highest quality medical care is provided freely to those in need, nurturing not just bodies, but spirits and communities.

On this day, let us recommit ourselves to the welfare of all, recognising that in serving others, we serve our own kin – for in the vast tapestry of existence, every being is interconnected, every heart beats as one.”





