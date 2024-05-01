Unicommerce to Power Wonderchef’s Ecommerce Operations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 01 May 2024: Wonderchef, a leader in home appliances and cookware has partnered with Unicommerce, one of India’s leading e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms to power its e-commerce operations. The partnership aims at streamlining Wonderchef’s e-commerce supply chain and enhancing the post-purchase experience for its end customers.



Wonderchef has deployed Unicommerce’s multichannel order management system to automate order processing across its brand website and online marketplaces. This will allow Wonderchef to enable seamless and faster order processing, with increased accuracy. The system will also enable Wonderchef to effectively manage its return orders, thereby reducing its operational costs.



With continuous addition of newer products, the brand has been witnessing higher demand for its products and the integration of Unicommerce’s technology will enhance its post-purchase operations, leading to increased customer satisfaction.



Focusing on enhancing its distribution strategy, Wonderchef has embedded Unicommerce into its technology stack for smoother order processing. Talking about its strategy moving forward, Ravi Saxena, Founder & CEO of Wonderchef said, “We have a clear vision with technology leading our way in our distribution channels. With the help of Unicommerce’s reliable platform, we are confident of being ahead of the competition as our innovative products are already seeing good traction in Indian as well as overseas markets. Our e-commerce supply chain has been strengthened, which will ultimately lead to improved customer loyalty as moving forward.”



Speaking about the partnership, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce said, “The e-commerce market in India is witnessing growth across the kitchenware segment and with this partnership, Unicommerce is committed to enhancing the post-purchase experience for Wonderchef’s customers. With their innovative products and a strong distribution strategy, Unicommerce’s platform will work as a catalyst in driving their e-commerce operations.”



Unicommerce is India’s largest e-commerce enablement SaaS platform in the transaction processing layer, in terms of revenue for the financial year concluded March 2022. The company’s suite of SaaS solutions enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces and logistics service providers. The company has a consistently growing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) and Revenue. As of quarter ending September 2023, Unicommerce has achieved a 750 million+ Annual Transaction run-rate, serving over 3500 customers, managing 8000+ warehouses, and processing orders from 1900+ stores through its platform.





MENAFN01052024005232011781ID1108161648