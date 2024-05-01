mPokket onboards global executive Todd Ruppert to its Advisory Board

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 1 May 2024: mPokket, one of India’s leading digital lending platforms, today announced the appointment of Todd Ruppert to its Advisory Board. Todd brings a wealth of experience to the table, having served as a venture partner at Greenspring Associates and Founder of Ruppert International, a firm with diversified global interests in startup companies.



Todd, the ex-CEO of T. Rowe Price Global Investment Services and co-president of T. Rowe Price International, holds senior advisory and board positions with multiple PE/VC firms, including Antler, the largest early-stage company builder worldwide. During his tenure at T. Rowe Price, Todd spearheaded the firm’s investment in UTI, one of India’s leading asset managers.



“Todd’s wealth of experience and deep understanding of the financial landscape will be invaluable as we strive to propel towards our aim of empowering the underserved youth of India. With his expertise, we are not only focused on meeting the credit needs of the youth but also on providing them with new earning avenues and career growth opportunities.” Mr. Gaurav Jalan, mPokket’s Founder and CEO, said in a statement.



Beyond finance, Todd is deeply also passionate about education and youth development and protection. He has served as a board member of INSEAD Business School from 2012-2021 and is currently a member of its Advisory Council. He also serves as a board member of the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and as well as a global ambassador for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.







