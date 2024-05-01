Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road Launches dedicated Parkinson’s Disease and Deep Brain Stimulation Clinic

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 30 April 2024: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road announced the launch of the ' Parkinson’s Disease and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Clinic, a pioneering facility dedicated to treating various neurological disorders. The clinic was inaugurated by Dr Rajakumar Deshpande, Director – Department of Neurosurgery, Dr Raghuram G, Additional Director – Neurosurgery and Dr Guruprasad Hosurkar - Additional Director of Neurology in the presence of Mr Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru and patients who are dealing with Parkinson’s disease as well as who have undergone Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy. The clinic will be functional on weekdays from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm, providing patients with comprehensive evaluations and personalized treatment plans.

The launch of the Parkinson’s disease and DBS clinic was preceded by an enlightening talk on Awareness on Parkinson’s disease by Dr Rajakumar, Dr Raghuram and Dr Guruprasad. They offered valuable insights into effective treatment and management of Parkinson’s disease and moment disorders. Furthermore, mental health experts and yoga trainers conducted sessions on mental well-being and yoga practices. Around 50 people attended the sessions.

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure involving the implantation of a device in the brain to deliver electrical impulses, primarily used to treat movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia. By targeting specific areas of the brain responsible for controlling movement, DBS helps regulate abnormal brain activity, alleviating symptoms like tremors, stiffness, and involuntary muscle movements. This treatment offers significant improvement in quality of life for patients who have not responded well to medication or other therapies, providing long-term symptom relief and reducing the need for medication, thereby allowing patients to better manage their condition and engage in daily activities with greater ease.

Stating the need for the DBS Clinic, Dr Rajakumar Deshpande, Director – Department of Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, said, " The inauguration of the Parkinson’s Disease and DBS Clinic at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road signifies a paradigm shift in patient care. By offering advanced treatments like DBS, we're revolutionizing the landscape of neurological care, making it more accessible and effective for patients. This innovative approach not only improves quality of life but also ensures that individuals struggling with movement disorders like Parkinson's disease can now access specialized care tailored to their unique needs, right in their vicinity."

Dr Raghuram G, Additional Director – Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road Bengaluru said, “The launch of our dedicated Parkinson’s Disease and DBS clinic represents a significant advancement in our commitment to neurological care. DBS is a transformative treatment option that targets specific areas of the brain to alleviate symptoms of movement disorders like Parkinson's disease and essential tremor. This pioneering approach offers hope and improved quality of life for patients who have not responded well to conventional therapies. "

Dr Guruprasad Hosurkar, Additional Director – Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road Bengaluru said, “Parkinson's Disease is often associated with older adults, whereas numerous conditions like Dystonia have a genetic basis and can manifest in younger individuals. This diverse patient population underscores the need for a DBS Clinic with comprehensive expertise to cater effectively to unique patient needs. Despite the divergent manifestations, patients require treatment, which can be effectively met through specialized care.”

Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, said, "The establishment of our dedicated Parkinson’s Disease and DBS clinic showcases our commitment to providing cutting-edge treatments for neurological conditions. By offering DBS, we aim to empower patients with effective solutions that address their unique needs and challenges. This initiative marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to elevate neurological care and improve the lives of our patients."





