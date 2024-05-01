Explorers Wanted: Durex’s Quest to Reignite Passion

(MENAFN- Avian We) Imagine being in a relationship where the spark in the bedroom is slowly fizzing out. For men, the pressure to perform can feel like walking a tightrope, while genuine enjoyment slips through their fingers as they rush through the sexual encounter. Women, on the other hand, often find themselves craving more emotional and physical engagement, feeling underserved by mere crumbs of passion. Thus, resulting in unsatisfying experience for both.

In a recent survey conducted by Durex, a staggering 74% of Indians confessed wanting to try something new to improve their sex life.

Foreplay is crucial to dialing things up in the bedroom, boosting emotional and physical connection, leading to a more satisfying experience. It heightens pleasure and allows both partners to enjoy and explore each other's desires and fantasies.

Durex has always pushed boundaries to spark conversations among netizens and this time too Durex is ready to shake things up. The new teaser ‘Explorers Wanted’ invites travel enthusiasts to explore secret destinations and embark on a thrilling journey of discovery and passion with their partners!





