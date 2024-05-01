27,914 foreign citizens take flights to, from Afghanistan in 1 year

(MENAFN) According to Afghanistan's National Statistics and Information Authority, a total of 27,914 foreign citizens engaged in inbound and outbound travel to or from Afghanistan during the Persian calendar year of 1402, spanning from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024. The agency reported these figures on Wednesday via social media channels.



Of this total, 15,153 individuals made inbound trips, with 675 of them being women, while 12,761 individuals embarked on outbound journeys, including 495 women. The destinations frequented by these travelers were primarily border crossing points such as Herat, Nimroz, Nangarhar, and Balkh, along with Kabul and Herat airports, as highlighted by the agency.



The purposes of travel for these foreign nationals varied, with tourism and work activities being the predominant reasons cited. Many visitors were drawn to Afghanistan's historical sites, particularly those located in provinces like Bamyan, Herat, and Kandahar.



Since the assumption of power by Afghanistan's caretaker government in August 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops from the country, there has been noticeable development in the tourism industry. This growth underscores a potential resurgence in interest in Afghanistan as a destination for travelers and highlights efforts to promote the nation's cultural heritage and natural attractions on an international scale.

MENAFN01052024000045015839ID1108161593