Bihar RJD Chief's Son Ajit Singh Steps Down From JD-U

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 1 (IANS) Bihar RJD President Jagdanand Singh's younger son Ajit Singh resigned from the primary membership of the JD-U on Wednesday.

Ajit Singh alleged that the top JD-U leadership took big decisions without taking the party workers into confidence. As a result, the workers are now facing an awkward situation on the ground which is adversely affecting the party organisation, hence he resigned from the primary membership of JD-U, said Ajit Singh.

He also wrote to JD-U state President Umesh Kushwaha requesting him to accept his resignation with immediate effect.

“We thought the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) would take decisions concerning the state, but even after two phases of Lok Sabha elections, no announcement has been made by the NDA with regard to Bihar,” Ajit Singh said.

“PM Narendra Modi has not said anything about special status to Bihar. Some BJP leaders openly said that they would change the Constitution. The BJP's agenda has taken a turn which is dangerous for the democracy of the country, but CM Nitish Kumar did not take any step to control it,” he added.

“There is concern in the society due to this stance of the BJP. In such a situation, it became difficult for me to ask people to vote for the NDA. So I resigned from the primary membership of the JD-U,” he said.

Ajit Singh is the younger son of Jagadanand Singh and the younger brother of Sudhakar Singh, the RJD candidate from Buxar.

He was with the RJD before joining the JD-U in April 2022. However, the party did not give any big post to him. His youngest brother Puneet Singh is also in the RJD.