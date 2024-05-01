Polar Vantage V3 wins the Red Dot Award for Product Design

(MENAFN- distribution) Polar, the leader in wearable sports and fitness technology for nearly 50 years, has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Award for Product Design. Widely considered one of the most prominent honors in the global design sector, the award was granted to Polar Vantage V3 premium multisport watch for its outstanding design, functionality and innovation. This is yet another accolade for Vantage V3, which won earlier this year the internationally respected iF DESIGN AWARD.

An international judging panel consisting of top design experts selected Vantage V3 as the winner of the Red Dot Design Award based on its excellence in function, aesthetics, usability and responsibility. The design created by Polar pays special attention to user-oriented functionality thanks to a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen that is readable in all conditions, plus rugged, glove-friendly buttons that provide easy use during both workouts and everyday wear. Additionally, Polar’s commitment to improvements and security fixes for five years after the product’s launch together with the replaceable battery promote the long lifecycle of the watch.

“We are thrilled for our product to receive this prestigious award which signifies the excellence and innovation of our entire company. Leveraging Polar’s leading-edge biosensing technology, Vantage V3 is one of our most ambitious watches, and its success is achieved by all company areas coming together to create something unique and groundbreaking,” says Polar CEO, Sander Werring.

Crafted for everyone who feels and acts as an athlete, Polar Vantage V3 features dual-frequency GPS, maps, and the most comprehensive suite of training and recovery tools on the market.

Polar products regarded highly by both the industry and users

Dating back to 1954, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the most respected international design competitions. Each year, the competition receives tens of thousands of entries around the world in hopes of winning the coveted seal of quality and exceptionalism.

The Polar Vantage V3 win marks back-to-back Red Dot awards for Polar following last year’s recognition of the Ignite 3 fitness watch. This is the sixth time in total a Polar product has received this prestigious award. Receiving worldwide industry recognition is a testament to Polar’s commitment to offering high-quality and easy-to-use tools to help everyone, from first-timers to top athletes, harness their full potential and perform at their best.





