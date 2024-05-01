Chery Unveils Tiggo 9 PHEV and Tiggo Family at Beijing Auto Show

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) On April 25th, 2024, the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2024), abbreviated as the 2024 Beijing Auto Show, opened as scheduled, and Chery Automobile showcased its Tiggo family with a stunning presence. With the theme "New Energy, New Eco, New Era," Chery showcased its latest achievements in the new energy field. At the press conference, the brand story of the Chery-Tiggo family was vividly portrayed. 3,000 guests from 80 countries and regions around the world witnessed the premiere of Tiggo 9 PHEV together. This showcased Chery Automobile's renewed journey in the new era.

Chery Tiggo Family: Unfolding a Captivating Brand Story

Chery Tiggo family's brand story began with the introduction of its first SUV, the Tiggo NCV, in 2005. Over the past two decades, the Tiggo Series has garnered global recognition and acclaim for its exceptional quality, performance, and stylish design. Today, amidst the new era, the Tiggo family is embarking on a renewed journey, guided by the core philosophy of " Conquer with you, Guard for love," with a commitment to delivering a more intelligent, safer, and eco-friendly driving experience to every user.

At the press conference, Mr. Zhu Shaodong, CEO of CHERY International BG, reflected on the Tiggo family's 20-year development journey. He highlighted the brand's relentless dedication to refinement and evolution, resulting in a diverse SUV product lineup. Mr. Zhu emphasized that the Tiggo Series is highly favored by families who prioritize career advancement and their loved ones. These users consistently strive to create better living conditions for their families, embodying the spirit of the Tiggo family's motto: "Conquer with you, Guard for love."

Global Premiere of the Tiggo 9 PHEV

As the latest addition to the Tiggo family, the global premiere of the Tiggo 9 PHEV is undeniably one of the standout moments of the auto show. The Tiggo 9 is positioned as the flagship model in the Tiggo family, a new leader in luxury and technology. SAJDIN OSMANCEVIC, Tiggo Design Director, highlighted the design inspiration behind the Tiggo 9 Series, drawing from two key concepts: "Conquer" and "Guard." These concepts embody the conqueror's essence in the exterior design and the guardian's assurance in the interior, showcasing a blend of brand vision and creative innovation.



The Tiggo 9 PHEV stands out as a plug-in hybrid SUV blending distinctive design elements with a forward-looking approach to technology. Its exterior, centered around the "Conquer" concept, features an eye-catching octagonal grille, dynamic body lines, and 20-inch multi-spoke wheels, exuding a powerful conquest vibe and a spirit of exploration. Regarding the interior, the "Guard" concept creates a warm, secure, and highly tech-savvy private space. The 15.6-inch 2.5K HD screen and integrated multifunctional console enhance operational ease and showcase modern tech within the cabin. Specially crafted 3D stitched seats add visual appeal and ensure unmatched comfort, making every journey enjoyable for passengers.



The Tiggo 9 PHEV is equipped with a 1.5T high-performance engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering a maximum power of 175 kW and peak torque of 385 Nm. This setup showcases robust power while maintaining excellent fuel economy. Utilizing world-class hybrid-specific engine technology, it achieves a minimum fuel consumption of only 5.2 liters per 100 kilometers under WLTC, striking a perfect balance between power and efficiency.

Of particular note is the Tiggo 9 PHEV's super hybrid DHT system, which takes energy efficiency to the next level. The system's 3DHT electric motor boasts a maximum power of 165 kW, significantly enhancing the vehicle's acceleration performance. Moreover, it extends the comprehensive range beyond 1400 kilometers under WLTC, effectively addressing user range anxiety and ushering in a new era of green long-range travel. The Tiggo 9 PHEV gained attention at the Beijing Auto Show with its comprehensive and outstanding performance.

An industry expert at the event noted, "The Tiggo 9 PHEV is yet another outstanding creation from Chery in new energy fields. It not only elevates design aesthetics but, crucially, addresses key concerns like range and efficiency for users. This model sets a new standard for PHEV models, thanks to its advanced power technology and precise understanding of user needs."

With the forthcoming launch of fuel and PHEV versions of the Tiggo 9 family in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Tiggo 9 is poised to lead the luxury SUV market into a new era of technology-driven advancements. This launch will meet consumers' comprehensive aesthetics, space, and performance demands, marking a new chapter for Chery in the global SUV market.

The first day of the Beijing Auto Show on April 25th concluded successfully; Chery presented a remarkable blend of technology and aesthetics with the global premiere of the Tiggo 9 PHEV. The vehicle garnered attention at the exhibition and demonstrated Chery's impressive capabilities and unwavering commitment to innovation in new energy to a global audience.

About Chery

Chery Group was founded in 1997, and its subsidiary, Chery Automobile, is one of China's earliest self-owned automotive brands to surpass one million units in sales and expand into international markets. In 2023, Chery Group achieved "twelve consecutive growth" in sales, with accumulative sales of 1,881,316 vehicles, representing a year-on-year increase of 52.6%. From January to March 2024, Chery Group sold a total of 529,604 vehicles, marking a year-on-year growth of 60.3%. As of now, Chery Group has a global automotive user base of 13.65 million, maintaining its position as China's top passenger car exporter for 21 consecutive years. Chery takes independent innovation as its core strategy, establishing a product innovation system with a focus on technology R&D and dedicating itself to delivering a high-quality user experience to global consumers. Eight major R&D centers, including those in North America, South America, and Europe, have been successfully established. As of the end of 2023, Chery has filed for more than 29,000 patents and has been granted over 18,000 authorized patents, positioning itself at the forefront of the industry.

Chery's business presence extends to more than 80 countries and regions worldwide. Currently, Chery's export product range comprises the Tiggo series, Arrizo series, and eQ series, encompassing mainstream power forms such as ICE, BEV, and PHEV. With a brand core that emphasizes “Green, Technology, Family, and Companionship”, Chery remains committed to a strategic direction focused on green and low-carbon initiatives, accelerating its entry into new areas such as new energy, intelligent connectivity, shared mobility, platforms, and ecosystems.

Chery actively engages in public welfare, carrying out a variety of public benefit actions worldwide, encompassing environmental protection, targeted poverty alleviation, and educational donations, such as donating $6 million to support UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) in its "Global Education Thematic Programme", demonstrating the mission and responsibility of Chinese brands to the international community.

Chery has held the position of China's top passenger car exporter for 21 consecutive years and has received the title of "Top 20 Best Overseas Image Enterprises" in five consecutive selections by the SASAC (State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission) and the CICG (China International Communications Group). In the Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Brand Builders 2023 report, Chery ranks first in the automotive category. According to J.D. Power's various automotive index studies for 2023, Chery holds the top position in the IQS (Initial Quality Study) among China's domestic brands. Additionally, its vehicle series, including the Tiggo 8, Tiggo 7, and Tiggo 4, have each achieved first place in their segments.





