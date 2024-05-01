Dubai Food Festival 2024 Unveils the All-New Chef’s Menu

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 April 2024 – Dubai Food Festival (DFF) is set to take the culinary experience to even greater heights with the introduction of Chef's Menu, a curated collection of fine dining restaurants, where the head chef of each has handpicked their most popular dishes to create a special DFF menu.



Available only between 1 to 12 May, each menu will comprise a minimum of three courses, meticulously handpicked by the master chefs themselves. Diners will also have the unique opportunity to engage with culinary maestros from each restaurant, delving into the inspirations behind the menus and gaining insights into the artistry of their craft. Some of the chefs set to dazzle your palate and ignite your culinary senses include:



● Chef Rahul Rana of Avatara | offers a unique Indian vegetarian fine dining experience serving dishes inspired by pure and natural seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms. Chef Rana redefines Indian cuisine with modern techniques and soulful stories, challenging traditional perceptions of vegetarian food, while accommodating vegan and gluten-free diets upon request.

● Chef Andy Toh of Hakkasan Dubai | merges traditional Cantonese recipes with contemporary twists, promising guests a distinctive dining experience with signature dishes that reflect a blend of authenticity and innovation.

● Chef Damien Duviau of Nobu Dubai | offers an exclusive dining experience blending Japanese style with Peruvian influences, including iconic dishes such as Black Cod Miso and Wagyu Beef Tacos, alongside some of the finest sushi in the city.

● Chef Frankie Yang Tao of Mott 32 | presents a special menu featuring Mott 32's celebrated signature dishes, blending innovative creations with traditional favourites, designed to captivate guests with exceptional flavours.

● Chef Cesar Ulloa at La Mar by Gastón Acurio | introduces Taste of La Mar, an authentic Peruvian menu blending seafood, meats and wok dishes, as well as desserts that feature Peruvian chocolate.

● Chef Alfredo Albergatore at L'Amo Bistrò del Mare | presents an Italian seafood menu. Focused on fresh ingredients, the menu includes saffron risotto with langoustine and spaghetti cacio e pepe with sea urchins.

● Chef Himanshu Saini at Trèsind Studio | showcases Rising India, a multi-course tasting menu, celebrating 75 years of India's independence by exploring the diverse food identity of regions like the Thar Desert and Himalayan Mountains. This 2.5-hour experience offers a modern take on Indian cuisine, focusing on simplicity and refinement.

● Chef Paul Gajewski at The Guild | presents a selection of five courses from the restaurant's highlights and celebrates the culinary craftsmanship and brasseries of Europe featuring dishes such as king crab cocktail and grilled Australian crayfish.

● Chefs Taka and Hisa at TakaHisa | offers an omakase set menu, featuring exclusive dishes like white fish with truffle and Kobe beef shabu shabu. Located in Banyan Tree Dubai, TakaHisa is celebrated for its Japanese cuisine, with Chef Taka and Chef Hisa crafting dishes from premium seafood and A5 Kobe beef.



Other participating talent for this year’s edition of Chef’s Menu:



● Chef Ismawan Dzabir of Adaliman

● Chef Mehmet Gürs of Arrazuna

● Chef de Cuisine Thierry Motsch of Brasserie Boulud

● Chef Alvin Leung of Demon Duck

● Chef Mario Martinez of Leña

● Chef Luca Crostelli of Cala Vista

● Chef Marques Tone of COYA Dubai

● Chef Kelvin Cheung of Jun's

● Chef Steve Nguyen of Ling Ling

● Chef Rami Nasser of MINA Brasserie

● Chef Tetsuya Wakuda of Sagetsu

● Chef Roberto de Vivo of Sucre Fire Dining Dubai

● Chef Balveer Balkissoon of Fouquet’s Dubai

● Chef Tim Newton at La Niña

● Chef Pavel Li of Sumosan

● Chef David of Tàn Chá

● Chef Neha Mishra of Kinoya





