Trade between Iran, Turkey surpasses USD1.3B in Q1

(MENAFN) In the initial three months of 2024, trade relations between Iran and Turkey witnessed a decline, amounting to USD1.362 billion, marking a notable 16 percent decrease compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. These figures, recently disclosed by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT), contrast with the USD1.635 billion recorded in trade between the two countries during January-March 2023.



TURKSTAT's data reveals that Turkey's exports to Iran during this three-month span surged to USD817 million, representing a significant 16 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, when exports totaled over USD701 million. However, Turkey's imports from Iran saw a contrasting trend, experiencing a substantial 41 percent decline from USD934 million in January-March 2023 to USD547 million in the first quarter of 2024.



The overall trade exchange between Iran and Turkey in 2023 amounted to USD5.490 billion, registering a decrease of 14 percent compared to the previous year. Data from TURKSTAT previously indicated that Iran's exports to Turkey saw a notable 19 percent increase in 2022, reaching USD3.35 billion, while Turkey's imports from Iran totaled over USD2.82 billion. Similarly, Iran's imports from Turkey marked an 11-percent rise in 2022, reaching USD3.07 billion, compared to USD2.77 billion in 2021.



The trade dynamics between the two nations also experienced fluctuations in 2022, registering a 15-percent rise compared to the preceding year. The total trade volume reached USD6.42 billion in 2022, with Iran maintaining a trade balance favoring its side, amounting to USD280 million. These figures underscore the evolving trade relationship between Iran and Turkey, influenced by various economic factors and geopolitical considerations.

